From its incorporation in 1857, to its host position for the Trans-Mississippi Exposition, to its rich musical heritage, Omaha has been an integral part of the fabric of United States' history. The story of Nebraska's largest city reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and a unique culture that is the foundation of the city's present-day prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Jeffery Spencer, Historic Photos of Omaha rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Gate City” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Durham Western Heritage Museum and the Omaha Public Library and showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes of events from parades to politics, celebrations to sporting events, the “Gold Coast” historical district to the Missouri River Bridge, and much more, Omaha shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“There is nothing more powerful than a photographic image to convey a time, place, or event,” explains Spencer. “Photographic histories appeal to the greatest possible range of viewers and readers. With increasing interest in historic preservation and the redevelopment of the existing environment, photographic histories gain increased importance.”



Historic Photos of Omaha is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

Historic Photos of Omaha

By Jeffrey Spencer

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-394-4

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

