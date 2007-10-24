Gulf Coast Ad Firm CAP (Creative) Completes Phase One Of Camber Corporation Re-brand

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Sam Stern, CEO of CAP (formally CAP Creative), has announced his company has completed the first phase of an internal and external re-branding project for Huntsville, AL-based Department of Defense (DoD) contractor, Camber Corporation. CAP was chosen several months ago in a nationwide search for a firm which would meet Camber Corporation’s specific goal---internal and external branding.



“This was an interesting assignment,” said Roxanne Joffe, President of CAP. “Camber grew from a handful of people in 1990 to over 1400 employees today and from the single Huntsville location to 24 US offices and 70 on-site locations throughout the world,” she explained. She said Camber sought an overarching brand that would succinctly identify the multiple strengths and capabilities of their company.



“The next step is brand integration,” said Stern. “This will be the umbrella that ties all Camber’s divisions together both internally and externally.”



ABOUT CAP

CAP, formally CAP Creative, is a Sarasota, FL-based full-service Advertising and Public relations firm specializing in Marketing Strategy and Brand Development. Visit www.CAPcreative.com.



ABOUT CAMBER CORPORATION

Camber Corporation is a 100% employee-owned company that provides support and solutions primarily to the DoD, but has also completed numerous private sector and government agency projects. Average yearly revenue is $200 million. In 2006, Washington Technology named Camber to their Top-100 Fastest Growing Companies list.

