Historic Photos of Phoenix by Eduardo Obregón Pagán

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- From its official incorporation in 1881 to its status as the country’s most populous state capital, Phoenix has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of the “Valley of the Sun” reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and a unique culture that is the foundation of the city’s present-day popularity and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Eduardo Obregón Pagán, Historic Photos of Phoenix rediscovers the fascinating past of Arizona’s state capital through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Arizona State Archives and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes of events from parades to politics, streetcars to celebrations, presidential visits to the Arizona Rough Riders, and much more, Phoenix shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Phoenix is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, important events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

