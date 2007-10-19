ZHMICRO Releases Latest Version of Z++ Visual 07 with Object-Oriented SQL

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- ZHMICRO LLC, a leading provider of enterprise software development tools that enables organizations to maximize the return on their intellectual capital investment, today announced availability of Z++ Visual 07 with Object-Oriented SQL, a new and easier way for software development organizations to create advanced Enterprise Applications with integrated Object-Oriented SQL statements.



Z++ Visual 07 offers a comprehensive Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that gives the developer unmatched capabilities when building applications that require - or would be enhanced by - extending the capabilities of C++ . Further, when used with the Z47 Processor, applications written with Z++ Visual 07 are capable of running Operating Systems such as Microsoft Windows, LINUX, and PALM. This combination of applications written with Z++ Visual 07, and the use of the Z47 Processor, allows for the rapid development of Enterprise Applications and the integration of these applications within a wide range of frameworks.



Key components of Z++ Visual 07 include:

• Source Code Editor - a highly intuitive text editor specifically designed to assist in the development of applications written in Z++. The source code editor has features specifically designed to simplify and speed up the input of source code. These features include syntax highlighting, error notification, compiler and debugger integration.

• Compiler – a fully featured compiler that allows source code written in Z++ to fully function with the Z47 Processor.

• Debugger - provides the ability to test and debug source code written in Z++ with built in features allowing developers the ability to immediately identify problems and resolve them quickly.

• Operating System Independence – with the use of the Z47 processor, an application written with Z++ Visual 07 is inherently platform independent, applications with GUI dependencies can be created, saved, and compiled without the need for knowledge of the target Operating System.

Other Z++ Visual 07 features include the ability to create distributed applications with the ability to execute on multiple platforms utilizing the Z47 processor and the design of GUIs that do not need the developer to change source code in order to use them on different Operating Systems.



“Z++ Visual 07 empowers software developers in creating applications far beyond the capabilities of C++ and eliminates their need to have knowledge of target platforms when developing software for complex multi OS environments,” said Dr. Zorabi Honargohar, Chief Scientist, ZHMICRO LLC.



For more information on Z++ Visual 07 , or to request a free 60-day evaluation, please visit: http://www.zhmicro.com/z++_visual.htm or contact ZHMICRO at zppsales@zhmicro.com or by calling 1-972-782-9053.



About ZHMICRO

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ZHMICRO provides software that enables organizations to maximize the return on their intellectual capital investment. The company's software development solutions provide the ability create and support enterprise ready applications that are capable of running on multiple Operating Systems. ZHMICRO's business consulting and educational services include assisting Software Development Organizations in creating solutions and overcoming technical hurdles that exist in complex operating environments. ZHMICRO has utilized its experience from providing consulting services to diverse software companies to produce technology for the creation of advanced Distributed Computing solutions.



Around the world, a number of organizations of all sizes and types rely on ZHMICRO's software development solutions. In the private sector, and in the public sector, customers come from all levels and branches of government.

