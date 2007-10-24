Sweet Peas and Polka Dots Launches Lux Baby Birth Announcements

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- What is cashmere soft, cotton fresh and distinctively hued? The new Lux Baby birth announcements line now available at www.sweetpeasandpolkadots.com. This deluxe, luxuriously layered line features plush white lambs and chocolate brown teddy bears, pinstriped pima cotton fabric and premium cardstocks. Lux Baby designs embrace two color palettes, 1950's retro-influenced for Lux lamb and 1900's milkpaint-inspired for Lux teddy bear, endearing them to an expanded market of discriminating new parents.



"The inspiration for the Lux Baby stationery line is my love for vintage fabrics," says Mary Sain, artist and owner of Sweet Peas and Polka Dots. "With customers increasingly seeking that 'must-have something special' for their baby birth announcements I set out to design a one-of-a-kind handmade stationery line that combines eye-catching embellishments, precious textiles and colorful paper stocks. Despite their higher price point, the Lux Baby line generates the most customer interest to date so I am excited by the possibility of adding new designs to this line in the future."



Lux Baby birth announcements are available in two designs (lamb and teddy bear), three colors (blue, pink and teal) and three formats (classic fill-in, custom and custom photo). The full Lux Baby stationery portfolio includes coordinating Lux Baby thank you cards and Lux Baby note cards. "Designing this baby birth announcements line has been a labor of love and I am just thrilled by the positive feedback," says Mary.



Sweet Peas and Polka Dots donates 5% of all profits to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



ABOUT SWEET PEAS AND POLKA DOTS

Sweet Peas and Polka Dots debuted at the 2006 National Stationery Show in New York. The owner, Mary Sain, has over 22 years of experience in the graphic design industry, with expertise in the areas of event design and photo retouching. Aiming to become a notable presence in the online fine stationery market, www.sweetpeasandpolkadots.com plans monthly new product launches through December 2008.