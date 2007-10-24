New Breakthrough in Eczema Treatment

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Eczema is a general term for a variety of inflamed skin conditions. One of the most common forms of eczema is called atopic dermatitis or atopic eczema. Approximately 10% - 20% of the world population is affected by this chronic, relapsing and itchy rash. Eczema is most often characterized by dry, red and extremely itchy patches on the skin.



Individuals suffering from eczema have had a great deal of difficulty in relieving the symptoms. However, recent studies are finding that a special type of honey called "Manuka Honey" is extremely effective. Manuka Honey has antibacterial, antimicrobial, antiviral, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties making it an amazing natural resource. It has also been known to have the ability to moisturize, soothe and repair dry, cracked and damaged skin.



Why is Manuka Honey so effective in treating eczema and other skin conditions? Research has indicated that Manuka Honey contains a second antibacterial component in addition to the glucose oxidase enzyme which is commonly found in other types of honey. There is evidence that the two antibacterial components have a synergistic action. There is no bacteria that is resistant to Manuka Honey, making it more effective than antibiotics and other traditional forms of medication. Manuka honey is also resistant to heat and has been found to be more resistant to the catalase effect of body serum which can affect the hydrogen peroxide activity found in other honeys.



There is form of eczema treatment that works overnight. However, with continued use, Manuka Honey can be extremely effective because of its active compounds and high antibiotic activity. Additionally, Manuka Honey has been known to repair, strengthen and heal damaged skin, supporting skin regeneration and the formation of new cells. It also has a soothing effect which helps eliminate the itchiness associated with eczema and other forms of dermatitis. The antiviral agent in the Manuka Honey also makes it virtually impossible for bacteria to exist.



