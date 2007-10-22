Apartotels Adds Three New Feathers of the Spires Apartments in Its Cap

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2007 -- Apartotels has added a profile of 3 new serviced suites by The Spires Apartments, London situated in three different cities of UK viz. Aberdeen, Birmingham and Glasgow. With the enlistment of The Spire serviced suites in Apartotels, travelers can make their reservations in advance while visiting these cities for business or leisure trip. Apartotels always tries to keep its inventory updated by adding more information on serviced apartments so that the online users can get the maximum benefit from its website. Apartotels provides detailed information on the serviced apartments by The Spires Apartments in London which will help the travelers to select the best accommodation from the options provided.



* The Spires Apartments Aberdeen, UK is a 4-star apartment in Aberdeen offering one and two-bedroom apartment’s best suited for both business and leisure travelers.

* The Spires Apartments Birmingham, UK which is also a 4-star apartment provides luxurious one and two-bedroom standard and deluxe apartments.

* The Spires Apartments Glasgow, UK is another 4-star apartment with spacious and elegantly designed rooms with en-suite facilities.



On this win Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said, “We are proud to add The Spires serviced suites to our exiting list of luxurious apartments. Through this new association Apartotels soars to new heights in online travel industry.”



ABOUT APARTOTELS

Apartotels was established in 2004 and since then is operating over more than 600 serviced apartments which are situated in all the important locations of London, Paris and Europe. Apartotels offers business as well as leisure travelers the feeling of home away from home with space and flexibility. The serviced apartments are suitable for a single person to a large family and for all type of businesses for short as well as long term stay. Most of the hotels and apartments in London and Paris are centrally situated and have tube stations near them, thus making traveling to and from hotels & apartments easier for the travelers.



ABOUT DISCOUNT CITY HOTELS

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2000 and provides services to Hotels in London and Paris and travel industry through its online hotel reservation system. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotels and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.



For additional information, please visit http://www.Apartotels.com

