Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center Attends Live 7 Concert

Colleyville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Dr. Anthony Evangelista and staff from Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center volunteered their free time to Live 105.3's Live 7 concert this past Friday. Live 7 was a fun-filled community event planned by Dallas radio station Live 105.3. The event brought out thousands of DFW residents, and Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center was happy to be a part of the festivities.



Throughout the evening's entertainment, the crowd was invited to visit the Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center booth to receive a free ticket upgrade for pit passes to the concert. While there, Kleiman Evangelista staff members took the chance to educate interested attendees about the benefits of advanced Blade-Free HD IntraLASIK. Dr. Evangelista was enthusiastic about offering his years of experience, and even took the time to provide a free impromptu consultation to the occasional concertgoer.



Committed to making the night a memorable one, Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center staff members handed out a deluge of free merchandise and gifts to the fun-seeking attendees. One lucky winner even won a pair of Maui Jim designer sunglasses. "Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center has been fortunate enough to deliver great vision to thousands of DFW residents, and it's just great to get out of the office and give back to the community," said Dr. Evangelista.



Live 7 was located at the Nokia Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX. For more information on Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center, please visit http://www.lasiksurgery.com.

