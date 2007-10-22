Adivo Releases Documentation Generator for Access, SQL and Oracle Databases

Dublin, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- TechWriter 2007 for Databases is the fast and easy way to generate accurate and professional looking documentation for Access, SQL Server and Oracle databases.



Automatically Generated

TechWriter automatically generates the documentation for your database. By collecting information about the tables, views and procedures directly from the database itself, TechWriter is able to leverage the work already done.



Easy to Maintain

Nobody likes outdated documentation. As your database changes over time TechWriter automatically detects the change and adjusts the documentation to match.



Multiple Output Choices

Create both printed and online documentation at the same time. TechWriter can generate your documentation in HTML Help, PDF and RTF/Word processing formats.



Easy to Use

Throw out those clumsey and complicated authoring tools. TechWriter's tabbed user interface brings structure and simplicity to the process of document generation. Creating your first database reference document is only a few mouse clicks away.



Targeted Audience

Documentation generated by TechWriter can be targeted towards different audiences by controlling what information is included. Different tables, columns, views and procedures can be excluded by simply selecting a check box. And using TechWriter's advanced filtering, you can set up rules to exclude information based on naming conventions. TechWriter also gives you control of the level of detail that is included in the documentation. For example, you can choose to either include or exclude the SQL definition for views.



For more information about TechWriter visit http://www.adivo.com/

