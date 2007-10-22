ILT Introduces VOISTA A New Hands-Free Digital Voice Amplifier

Garner, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Independent Living Technologies’ goal is to put VOISTA into the hands of everyone who will benefit from this high-quality voice amplifier. This sleek, hands free, voice amplifier feature all the benefits and similarities of more costly products, yet exceed expectations of performance.



VOISTA will aid educators, tour guides, lecturers, and anyone for whom voice amplification is desired but unavailable. Individuals who have suffered voice loss due to medical reasons will also find VOISTA very beneficial, as well as those of us who feel desperate when always being told to speak up.



At less than 10 total ounces and only slightly larger than a deck of playing cards - this compact and lightweight voice amplifier can be affixed to the belt, placed in the pocket or worn with the included shoulder strap. Business professionals will find its compact design and choice of colors distinctive and stylish when giving speeches, lectures, guided tours or even during normal conversation. The class-D Digital Amplifier is very easy to use with minimal distortion to the voice. The long-run rechargeable lithium-ion batteries help you deliver hindrance-free messages for approximately thirty hours on a single 3 hour charge.



The VOISTA comes with a compete array of accessories including a waistband clip, shoulder strap, waist strap, rechargeable battery pack, AC charger, stereo cables, stereo extension cables, headset with microphone, hand microphone and a stylish carrying bag.



To view more on this exciting new product, please visit www.ILTsource.com or call 1-877-458-7687 email: Doug@ILTsource.com



ABOUT INDEPENDENT LIVING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Independent Living Technologies’ goal is to enable and transform everyday life by providing quality assistive living products and technologies that meet our customer's unique and special needs while creating independence and increasing the quality of life everyone deserves.

