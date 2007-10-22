Rod Khleif Founded Two Charitable Organizations – Tiny Hands Foundation and a Better Choice Foundation

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- The Florida based successful real estate investor Rod Khleif has founded two non-profit charity organizations -Tiny Hands Foundation and A Better Choice Foundation.



The Tiny Hands Foundation was founded by Rod Khleif in the year 2001 with an intention to create an experience of joy for low-income children by providing a holiday meal for their entire family.



Rod Khleif is committed to helping children. Through his basket brigade, implementing educational programs, researching cancer methodologies and love, Mr. Khleif intends to make a huge impact on this world. Through this foundation Rod Khleif has fed thousands of children around the holidays with giant baskets of food during the holidays for the past 6 years. Rod Khleif along with the “Tiny Hands Foundation” will feed 1,600 families on November 17, 2007 for the Thanksgiving holiday.



Rod Khleif also founded “A Better Choice Foundation” to support the search for alternative cures for cancer, emphasizing a non-traditional, holistic approach to a cancer patient’s physical and emotional well-being.



This foundation was formed to educate the public and doctors about the benefits of fighting cancer holistically. A Better Choice Foundation is in the process of assembling as many methodologies and practitioners as possible to form a collective voice, which will be presented to the public thus creating a massive impact.



About Rod Khleif:

Rod Khleif is a Florida based successful real estate entrepreneur. Rod Khleif has helped hundreds of families buy homes in Florida, Tennessee and Colorado.



Rod Khleif is also committed to expanding educational programs for children in Florida and helping to find non-traditional and holistic treatments for Cancer.



