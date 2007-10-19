Anti-Spam Made Anti-Complicated

Shepherdstown, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- Spam filtering is typically either overly-complicated or overly-simplified. 3D Mailbox Light is a small (3 MB), fast email client with a fully integrated spam filter onboard, one designed for ease of use and effectiveness.



3D Mailbox Light uses SpamBayes, arguably the best spam filter available, and makes configuring it a snap.



With one-click classification and intuitive sliding-scale thresholds, 3D Mailbox Light makes SpamBayes' power accessible to everyone.



3D Mailbox Light also includes email-based IM and chat, email status tracking (see if your email wound up in someone's spam filter, for example), message filters, and a simple-to-use whitelist and blacklist manager.



3D Mailbox Light is available for free at (http://www.3dmailbox.com/light/index.html). A registration option for $29.95 removes a 3D Mailbox on outgoing emails, but otherwise the free version is fully functional.

