Logic Software Drops Price for Easy Projects .NET 70% for 30 days, Donates 50% of Proceeds To Charity of Your Choice.

Toronto, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Logic Software today announced that for the next 30 days (until November 23rd), they will reduce the price of their Easy Projects .NET software 70% -- from $330 to only $99 for the 3-user special license. In addition, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of your choice. Essentially costing you only $49 for the software. You can find out more at www.easyprojects.net/charity/



When asked why he would do this, Vadim Katcherovski, CEO said, “Too often we only remember charities during the Christmas season. We have decided to start earlier, and would like to encourage others to do likewise — perhaps this approach may help.”



The price for this special 3-user license is marked down from $330 to just $99 with $50 of the final amount going straight into any charity of the buyers choice. There are four specific charities that are pre-selected, but others are also acceptable. As an alternative, any existing confirmation of $50 already donated to a legitimate charity within the prior 30 days can be deducted off the final price—making the price only $49 (85% off).



Easy Projects.NET was designed from the ground up to make web-based project management easy — for the rest of us. It is used in 23 countries by tens of thousands of customers, including some of the most well known medical and charitable organizations, including the Mayo Clinic, The Salvation Army and United Way.



Those wishing to check out the software can see a short product overview, a QuickTour, watch a live Webinar, or use the application for free for 15 days by going to http://www.EasyProjects.net.



About Logic Software Corporation

Logic Software Inc. is the leading provider of web-based all-in-one project management and custom software development since 1999. Easy Projects .NET is used in 23 countries by tens of thousands of customers at some of the world's most well-known organizations like General Electric, Volvo, Heinz, United Way, The Salvation Army, Mayo Clinic, Farmers, EPA and more.

