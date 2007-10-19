International Academy of the Visual Arts Honors Deacom Website

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for building component, modular building, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers, has been recognized for creative excellence on the web by the 2007 W³ Awards. The W³ Awards is the first major web competition among agencies and firms of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.



The Deacom website was recently re-designed and re-developed with a new Content Management System (CMS) by Philadelphia-based Delphic Sage to give visitors better access to industry-specific ERP software information. One of 2,700 entries received by this year's W³ Awards, the Deacom site was judged and awarded the Silver Award based on quality standards determined by the International Academy of the Visual Arts (IAVA).



"We are honored to receive this acknowledgement from such a distinguished organization as the IAVA," says Deacom's Director of Marketing, Susan Shaw. "It has been a privilege working with the creative minds at Delphic Sage to construct a modern website that helps truss, panel, and batch process manufacturers learn about managing their unique business processes more efficiently."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About The W³ Awards

The W³ Awards is sanctioned and judged by the International Academy of the Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.iavisarts.org for a full member list and additional information. For more information about the W³ Awards, visit http://www.w3award.com or call 606-326-9326.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

