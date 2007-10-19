MailFoundry Named Best Of Connections 2007 Finalist By Windows IT Pro

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- MailFoundry, the world’s smartest anti-spam solution, today has been named a “Best of Connections 2007” Finalist by Windows IT Pro Magazine.



“We’re honored to have been selected out from the over 60 entries.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “MailFoundry’s innovative approach to email filtering and security is taking the Exchange world by storm and this selection is further validation that users are looking for solutions that do more than just kill spam but also ensure 100% delivery of their mission critical email.”



MailFoundry’s anti-spam system is based on targeted spam profiles created by a team of editors who work 24x7x365 and send out rule updates every 5 minutes. As a result, MailFoundry has the lowest false positive rates in the anti-spam industry, while delivering spam kill rates upwards of 99% with 100% out of the box performance. MessageIQ also has built in anti image spam technology and RedListing anti botnet capabilities unique to the MessageIQ system and not found on any other platform.



"This is our first year for the Best of Connections program and we were extremely pleased with the more than 60 entries received. After technical evaluation of all nominated products, we chose18 finalists, based on strategic importance to the market, competitive advantages and value to the customer," said Michael Otey, technical director for Windows IT Pro. The overall winner will be announced at the Las Vegas Connections 2007 show on November 7th.



MailFoundry’s line of email filtering appliances start with the $1299 MailFoundry 1150, making MailFoundry the most affordable and powerful email security appliances on the market today. All MailFoundry appliances come with a 30 day trial and can be ordered directly from http://www.MailFoundry.com or through MailFoundry’s worldwide reseller network.



MailFoundry also offers “upgrade” programs for customers of other anti-spam systems and will match any outstanding subscription to provide a no loss upgrade scenario for the customer. For more details of the upgrade program, please visit http://MailFoundry.com or call 888-302-6245.



MailFoundry will be exhibiting at Exchange Connections show in Las Vegas the week of November 5-7 and will be providing product demos and free trials for Exchange Connections attendees.

