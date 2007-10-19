Software602 Announces Print2PDF 7.0 Conversion Server for Automated PDF Conversion from E-mail and Watched Folders

Jacksonville Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- Software602 announces Print2PDF 7.0 Conversion Server, an Adobe PDF generation server that converts native application and industry-standard file formats into PDF or PDF/A from POP3 e-mail accounts and watched folders.



Print2PDF 7.0 Conversion Server is a high-performance 32-bit and 64-bit Adobe PDF generator server that supports unlimited profiles and runs in the background as a fully automated Windows Service. This solution enables fast conversion of an unlimited number of documents to PDF for all employees in an organization. It is perfect for companies that need an electronic document archive or the ability to share Microsoft Office, CAD and other documents on the web.



Simple integration with any SMTP mail server provides unlimited PDF conversion services to any user with an e-mail client. Archive an entire e-mail account to PDF for simple eDiscovery or provide on-demand PDF conversion services through email. Easily convert the e-mail body, headers, and all attachments into one fully merged PDF or multiple PDF files and e-mail the result back to the sender, a specified e-mail address, or a folder.



Print2PDF 7.0 Conversion Server can be used in a centrally managed server environment with unlimited watched folders, source file archiving, detailed logs and XML reporting with an MD5 hash for each file. Native application support is included for Microsoft Office 2000 to 2007, Autodesk AutoCAD 2000 to 2008, OpenOffice.org 2.2 and more. VBScript support provides easy integration and customization with any existing application or business rules.



Print2PDF 7.0 Conversion Server is based on the latest Print2PDF 7.0 technology that provides the ability to create, merge, and sign PDF documents using a digital signature, while retaining control over document changes and content extraction using 128-bit RC4 security permissions.



Print2PDF Conversion Server is available for only $999.95 for a 25-user organization or $2,999.95 for organizations with more than 25 users.



Learn more and download a 30-day trial, here:



http://www.software602.com/products/print2pdfconversionserver/



About Software602

Software602 is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. Other popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and web content filter proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with 602PC SUITE - An alternative to Microsoft Office and Print2PDF Server Edition - A network sharable PDF printer for Citrix and Terminal Services. Software602 is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries. For more information, visit http://www.software602.com

