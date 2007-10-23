Zoogle.in, the new easy and quickest way to search online!

Navi Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- Search over the web has become a routine activity nowadays and it’s becoming more resourceful and informative with the number of search engines, information portals increasing as well as the content sharing era setting in. But this gives users like us loads of choices and then selecting or narrowing down to the exact result becomes chaotic and too long a task.



So, we thought of Zoogle.in, where users will get categorized search which helps them get précis results very quickly.



Zoogle.in is a search utility which helps you get specific results very quickly. It enables the user to perform a purpose oriented Search as Zoogle.in gives Categorized Search results from multiple search engines, ecommerce engines, review sites, information portals, social networking sites, job sites and many other popular sites. Zoogle.in gives its users specific, categorized search results from multiple sources which can be browsed through in ONE SCREEN.



It’s Quick, Easy & Specific!



Mr. Zuzar Lakdawala, CTO, blueMango solutions commented saying, “People need a refined search, something very specific to their purpose, is what we believe. This has happened with me as well, as a user who is looking for a mobile/cell phone Nokia E62 as I need to buy it, can get a choice of clicking on EBay if I want to buy it online or look the the reviews of the phone on CNet or ZDnet. Also I can just have a look at the Blogs written by people with relevance to Nokia E62 mobile/cell phone, by selecting all the blog sites category. So our basic idea is to let the user get results précis to their purpose of searching. There are quite some plans in the pipeline with regards to Zoolge.in, which will be implemented gradually.”



The Categories and the source of the search results on Zoogle.in include, Web (Search Engines like Google, Yahoo & MSN), Ecommerce (Amazon & Ebay), Blogs (Wordpress, Technocrati, Blogspot), Content Sharing (Reddit, Digg, Stumbleupon, Delicious), Knowledge (Wikipedia), Jobs (Naukri, Monster, Jobsahead, Timesjobs).



It has a very simple and easy to navigate User Interface (UI). Although Zoogle.in displays results from multiple sources in different categories, the search results page doesn’t look clustered.



Zoogle.in publishes the search results as RSS feeds which the users can subscribe to in order to publish on their website or in their RSS Aggregators.

