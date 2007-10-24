Synchronica Products Win Mobile Gold Star Awards for Mobile Operator Products

Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Synchronica plc, a leading vendor of mobile synchronization and mobile device management software, today announced that it has won a Gold Mobile Star Award for both of its products from MobileVillage, the 14-year leader in mobile market development and mobile technology news services.



The annual Mobile Star Awards aim to honor and promote the best companies, mobile and wireless products and deployments, and technology leaders. Winners are chosen by technology executives, mobile professionals, IT managers, developers, and top technology journalists.



Synchronica has been recognized in six categories:



Both of Synchronica's products, Mobile Gateway and Mobile Manager, were awarded Gold Stars for over-the-air (OTA) synchronization and device management in the Mobile Operator Software category.



Synchronica Mobile Manager was awarded a Silver Star for mobile backup and recovery in the Enterprise Software category.



Two Bright Stars were awarded to Synchronica Mobile Gateway for Enterprise Mobile Communications and for Enterprise Mobile Middleware, highlighting the fact that Mobile Gateway provides push email, calendar, contact, tasks, and notes synchronization without requiring any software to be installed behind the corporate firewall or on the mobile device.



The award for Enterprise Mobile Communications recognizes the fact that Synchronica Mobile Gateway supports the widest range of mobile devices in use today, untethering enterprises from expensive proprietary devices.



On the device management side, Synchronica Mobile Manager was also awarded a Bright Star for Enterprise Mobile Device Management, in recognition of its ability to ease the central management, security, and OTA updating of smartphones in the corporate environment, allowing IT managers to ensure that corporate data held on employees' phones is protected.



In recognition of his championing of open mobile industry standards (SyncML, IMAP Idle, and OMA EMN), which bring industry-leading synchronization and mobile device management services to the widest range of feature phones and smartphones on the market, Synchronica CEO Carsten Brinkschulte was voted as a visionary in the Enterprise Mobile Software category, gaining him a Bright Star award.



"With more enterprise and consumer users of wireless technology than ever before, there is a natural desire for people to evaluate the abundance of mobile solutions that are available to them", said MobileVillage Editor Gary Thayer. "This year, almost 2000 MobileVillage readers cast their votes for the best mobile and wireless solutions on the market. Our readers have a great knowledge and experience of using mobile products, and we congratulate the winners on gaining the votes of real end-users."



Carsten Brinkschulte, Synchronica CEO, said: "We believe that by supporting open mobile standards, we can open up mobile email and PIM synchronization to the majority of mobile phone owners and deliver enormous benefit to both enterprise and consumer markets, yielding additional mobile data revenues for operators and service providers."



"On the device management side, we believe that OTA backup and restore services may be the first mobile data application beyond SMS which will be successful in the mass market. We also predict enormous growth in consumer mobile email as open standards enable such services on a wider range of devices. We are delighted that both of Synchronica's products have been awarded a Gold Star by MobileVillage, as this endorses our strategy of supporting standards that bring these high-end services to low-cost phones."



This year's Mobile Star Awards winners are posted online at http://www.mobilevillage.com/awards.htm



About Synchronica Mobile Gateway



Synchronica Mobile Gateway provides carrier-grade scalability and supports open industry standards including SyncML (OMA DS) for optimized synchronization of calendar, contacts, and notes to more than 1.5 billion SyncML-compatible mobile phones and smartphones on the market.



For optimized mobile push email, Synchronica Mobile Gateway 3.0 also supports OMA EMN and IMAP Idle protocols, enabling operators and service providers to deliver email to the widest range of mobile phones on the market, for mass market and business use.



Mobile Gateway provides back-end support for POP3 and IMAP and connects to consumer mail services including AOL and Google Mail. For business users, it includes built-in support for Microsoft Exchange, Lotus Domino, and Sun Java System Communications Suite, thus synchronizing with the majority of business email systems. The beauty of Mobile Gateway is that it does not require any software to be installed on the phone, or connectors to be installed behind the corporate firewall.



This unique zero footprint architecture makes Mobile Gateway extremely attractive to operators and service providers catering to the needs of the business sector.



About Synchronica Mobile Manager



Synchronica's Mobile Manager Backup & Restore module is based entirely on the dominant industry standard SyncML (OMA DS) supported by the majority of feature phones and smartphones from all leading vendors. Unlike other solutions, it does not require a client to be installed on the device, but instead uses the built-in SyncML client of the device. Since it does not require an additional client, it works with mass market feature phones - a clear requirement for a successful product introduction in the consumer market.



Mobile Manager's Enterprise module can also be used in the enterprise environment for OTA management, update, and security of business phones, with a vital remote lock and wipe facility to remove corporate data from phones that are lost, stolen, or decommissioned.



About MobileVillage

Founded in 1993, MobileVillage is a market and solution development company dedicated to advancing mobile and wireless enterprise computing in a wide range of industries. MobileVillage accomplishes this by fostering education and alliances through best-of-breed solution identification, event partnerships, an online industry directory, industry job postings, daily online news, its widely respected Go Mobile newsletter, a Mobile Mentors program, and the popular annual Mobile Star Awards program. Visit MobileVillage online at http://www.mobilevillage.com



About Synchronica

Synchronica plc develops and markets synchronization and device management solutions for mobile operators, device manufacturers, and enterprises. Its product portfolio ranges from data synchronization (DS) to device management (DM) and firmware updates over the air (FOTA). Products include the mobile device management product set Mobile Manager Suite and the push email and synchronization solution Mobile Gateway. Headquartered in the U.K., with a development center in Germany and offices in the USA, Hong Kong, and Dubai, Synchronica plc is a public company traded on the AIM list of the London Stock Exchange (SYNC.LN). More information is available at http://www.synchronica.com



