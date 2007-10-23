How & Why Consumers Should Help Themselves With Hurricane Socks

Chino Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- According to Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, hurricane phenomena has been witnessed to be record-breaking over the past few years. Looking Atlantic hurricane season alone there were a total of 31 tropical and subtropical cyclones in 2005 alone. Owing to the future threat of damage associated hurricanes, more and more homeowners are looking for ways of keeping their home and belongings dry and safe.



Prevention is better than cure. While it is not possible to prevent Hurricane, a cautious homeowner can at least attempt to minimize the effects of Hurricane. To get prepared ahead of a possible crisis, the homeowner should gather products that put off the destruction of water leaks, heavy rain, increased precipitation, busted water pipes, flooded basements and other inevitable odds, like the Hurricane Sock, a popular product that is a heavy-duty water absorbent for the garage, basement, windows, and doors, for hurricane-prone locations such as Florida.



How does the Hurricane Sock work?



The Hurricane Sock has the capacity to absorb up to one gallon of water. It is especially useful at windows other entry points. Note that the use of the Hurricane Sock is not restricted to hurricane season, and that there are many other uses linked with the Hurricane Sock: it works great at preventing the threat of mold and other damage because of leaky basement, and it also fights pesky window moisture by collecting excess water.



It is impressive to check the material content of the Hurricane Sock. The outside is constructed of a long-lasting tubular nylon material that has been filled with an ultra-absorbent polypropylene. With it the Hurricane Sock conforms to any desirable surface in an economical and uncompromising manner. It can be easily reused as it just requires a quick air-dry, and it is ready for reuse.



What are the uses of Hurricane Sock?



The Hurricane Sock is learnt to be used at many common locations around the house. These include:



- Leaky basement walls

- Patio sliding doors

- Water heaters & washing machines

- Garage cabinets

- Garage doors.

- Other doors & windows





The Hurricane Sock is useful in the reduction of water damage, dampness, and mildew. It empowers homeowners against risk of leakage by its use in potential spots around the house where water is involved. This includes water heaters, washing machines, water filtering systems.



Finally, users find that the Hurricane sock is much easier to use than a roll of paper towels or mop and bucket to clean up water damage. It is very cost effective.



The Hurricane Sock is gray in color and is 3 inches by 4 feet long. It also comes in varying sizes, price ranges and quantities.

