Coolest Stuff Introduces the Industry’s Finest Multiple View USB to SVGA Adapter into the UK Market.

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Cooleststuff.co.uk, announce today that they are the first e-tailer to stock the Tritton SEE2, the industry’s first USB 2.0 to SVGA adapter. Desktop and notebook computer users can now instantly connect an additional monitor, LCD or projector to an available USB 2.0 port for extended viewing and presenting – without having to install a secondary or specialized dual video card.



Simply install the included drivers, plug the SEE2 into the USB port and you are ready to go. Extend your desktop across both displays allowing you to increase productivity like never before. Read emails on one display while opening attachments on the other display. Expand spread sheets across both monitors, in graphic programs increase your working area by putting all your pallets on the second display. Use the Tritton SEE2 to give presentations on one display while you see notes on the other, or do a multi-screen presentation. It could be use by business executive to stretch a spreadsheet across both monitors, seeing the whole year's result at a glance instead of the first six months, really the possibilities are endless



The Tritton SEE2 increases productivity by allowing users to see expanded desktop applications and windows across two screens, maintaining display continuity. Users can now view multiple windows and multi-task without overlapping windows on one screen. It supports resolutions of up to 1600 x 1200.



“The Tritton SEE2 is truly a revolutionary device that for the first time ever, enables users to truly maximize the potential of their PCs for an entirely newfound, extended viewing experience,” said Chris Von Huben, president of TRITTON Technologies. “It is the ideal solution for multi-tasking in applications including day-to-day word processing, graphic arts, video editing, financial analysis/monitoring and viewing videos and TV. The Tritton SEE2 saves an incredible amount of time, money, and frustration over other multi-viewing technology products available today.”



The Tritton SEE2 is compatible with Windows 2000, XP and Vista systems with an available USB 2.0 port. Using a notebook which already has a VGA port for an external monitor, you can have three displays counting the laptop's own LCD.



