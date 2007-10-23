e-Zest Solutions sets for OutsourceWorld New York

Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- e-Zest solutions, an outsourced product development company, is participating at Outsource World New York during 24-25 October, 2007. OutsourceWorld NY is quickly becoming the premier event in the sourcing industry. Previously, e-Zest has participated in OSW London.



Devendra Deshmukh, Executive Director and Founder, on his way to exhibition said, "Outsourcing is no longer an option but the necessity of time. It helps you keep yourself ahead of the competition. But still few companies are hesitant for outsourcing and this kind of platform will help them realize the benefits of outsourcing. And e-Zest will help them gain maximum returns through outsourcing."



"We have done many good things in current year. We have added couple of technology partnerships and added new world class development center with a dozen of new clients. We are now expecting some good news from this event as well", expressed Amol Pande, Executive Director and Founder.



As a result of the rising growth in the numbers of attendees and exhibiting country pavilions, service providers, OutsourceWorld has significantly upgraded the overall venue size and quality. OutsourceWorld New York 2007, spanning over 50,000 square feet of conference and exhibit space, will take place at the largest convention center in New York City, The Jacob Javits Convention Center. The 2007 event will showcase the most comprehensive agenda, best known industry speakers and largest number of exhibitors in its six year history.



e-Zest will demonstrate its product development capabilities and domain expertise in CRM, ERP and BI at stall 602 along with vertical leadership in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, legal, education, sports and HR.



ABOUT E-ZEST

e-Zest Solutions Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise and focus on outsourced product development/ product engineering solutions and enterprise custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT services, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, legal, education, sports, HR & travel business verticals with focus on CRM, BI and ERP solutions. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Sun Associate Partner and Oracle partner for BI solutions. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

