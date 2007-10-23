Combat Micro Helicopters Launched Into the UK Market

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- Following last year’s phenomenal success of the Micro Helicopter, the Rotor Blaze combat system takes micro helicopters to a whole new level. Each micro helicopter now comes with an infrared gun and receiver so your opponents can quite literally shoot you out of the sky. A direct hit cuts out the engine of your opponent for 1 second seeing them crash to the ground. Supporting three simulations flying helicopters, the RotorBlaze micro helicopters are supplied in a twin and single pack.



The latest RotorBlaze helicopters are designed in camouflage to simulate real battlefield helicopters and support a tri band system that allows up to three helicopters to be flown at once, giving players a real dog fighting experience. Using the latest IR technology the RotorBlaze micro helicopters have the ability to shoot each other out of the sky during play battle adding a whole new dimension to these already fun products.



It’s controlled via a traditional two-stick controller with the addition of a trigger button on the top to fire your helicopter gun. The controller also doubles as a charging unit for the helicopter’s batteries so no need for mains power supply. Simply clip the charger end of the controller to the helicopter’s charging side after a death-defying battle and it will be charged and ready for another battle in just 30 minutes. A half-hour charge gives you a solid 10 minutes’ worth of flying. The controller is powered by 6 AA batteries which is always readily available.



The RotorBlaze micro helicopter comes with a simple manual showing owners how to assemble and operate it. The main features of this product could be summarised as follows:



•Suitable only for ages 8 +

•Charge time approximately 30 minutes

•Wide infra-red control

•Foam body that withstands crashes.

•Auto stable & precision speed.

•Tri-band technology.

•Dimensions: Approximately 13.5(W) x 7cm (H) x 18cm (D).

•Battery Requirements: Transmitter - 6 x AA Batteries (not included) Helicopter - 1 x 3.7v Li-Poly Battery (included)



At an extremely attractive retail price of £24.99 for the single box and £39.99 for the twin box, these latest micro helicopters are sure to be a number one hit this Christmas.



This product is now available from Coolest Stuff through their website www.cooleststuff.co.uk



Coolest Stuff brings you all the latest gismos, gadgets and anything they think is really cool. They don’t do boring and the web site is run by a team of enthusiasts who like all the latest stuff and bring it together in a simple and easy to use web site.



For additional information about the subject of this release please contact Yannick Niamkey on: 08701993889

