GemsTV Scores Big Win With First for ‘Intelligent Marketing’

Knutsford, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- GemsTV, the jewellery shopping channel, has launched a new range of jewellery by TV psychic Sally Morgan. Prior to the launch The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) contacted all customers, past and present, by either email or sms, having carried out a significant amount of work on the TV channels database beforehand.



This activity combined with the enormous appeal of Sally herself and her range of jewellery meant that every piece sold out on TV within minutes.



This was the first time that GemsTV had employed the ‘Intelligent Marketing’ suites components, although Chief Executive Tony Hillyer had previously experienced success using the tools in his former business, Stanley Casinos.



Tony Hillyer, Chief Executive at GemsTV said “Previously I had used MIG’s ‘Intelligent Marketing’ tools and ‘Customer Farming’ strategy to increase membership, improve visit frequency and average spend, and I am planning to use the ‘Intelligent Marketing’ tools and MIG to help achieve the same here at GemsTV”.



During the coming weeks and months there are a number of communications planned to drive up viewership.



Rob Bielby, CEO at MIG said “It was an opportunity on Friday to show the power of combined data and e-communications and we are doing much more work in the background to improve responses further for the future”.

