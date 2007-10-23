ColdSpark Expands Executive Team with Addition of Don Gammon

Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- ColdSpark™ (www.coldspark.com), the leader in next-generation enterprise messaging infrastructure, announced the appointment of Don Gammon as senior vice president of worldwide sales.



Mr. Gammon joins ColdSpark with 30 years of sales, marketing and general management experience. Mr. Gammon will be responsible for building and managing ColdSpark's high-performance global sales team and driving the organization's growth strategy.



"ColdSpark offers unparalleled solutions in an area of high demand – email and messaging systems for the enterprise," said Kelly Wanser, CEO of ColdSpark. "ColdSpark sought a sales leader with the proven ability to build an enterprise sales organization, and the deep industry knowledge to ensure that we partner with our customers in using messaging to enable their businesses. Don is a powerhouse addition to a strong team.”



Mr. Gammon specializes in building commercial capabilities for emerging enterprise software companies. He came to ColdSpark from Valchemy where, prior to the acquisition by IBM, he served as the vice president of sales. After IBM acquired Valchemy, Mr. Gammon was appointed CEO and managed the transition and integration process. Previously, Mr. Gammon was Senior Vice President at Tumbleweed Communications, where his duties were to build the sales presences from early start-up through several acquisitions. Additional senior management roles include positions at companies such as ClearSwift, Composite Software, and Interactive Systems.



"ColdSpark has the right solutions at the right time for the enterprise," said Mr. Gammon, “and an exceptional customer base, industry-leading technology and talented team. I look forward to capitalizing on ColdSpark’s success in the enterprise market and fueling its growth."



Mr. Gammon's appointment is in conjunction with a period of rapid growth and strong demand in the US enterprise market.



ABOUT COLDSPARK, INC.

ColdSpark is the leading provider of enterprise email infrastructure solutions and platforms. ColdSpark helps the world’s most demanding companies increase the power of their email to drive revenue, deepen customer relationships and improve business efficiency, while ensuring security, compliance and performance. ColdSpark replaces widely used legacy technology with solutions based on the patent-pending SparkEngine™ Mail Transport Platform, a powerful new software platform for delivering, processing and managing email. Founded in 2001 by email technology veterans, ColdSpark’s customers include Fidelity, General Motors, JP Morgan Chase, Lehman Brothers, Washington Mutual and Equifax.

