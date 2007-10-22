Philadelphia eWomen Network Director Honored by Peers

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Productivity Expert, Neen James of Neen James Communications recently handed over the position of Executive Managing Director of eWomen Network Philadelphia to Barbara Taylor. More than 140 women celebrated James and her accomplishments at a farewell luncheon at the Union League in Philadelphia.



“I was so honored by my wonderful friends’ and colleagues’ efforts. The ladies of eWomen Network in Philadelphia showed up in masses. And it is they who make the organization such a success,” said James.



While James was involved in eWomen Network Philadelphia, the organization grew 734% in less than 12 months and reached the highest number of new members in North America. She also grew the membership database to thousands of women from the Greater Philadelphia area. James was honored at a eWomen Network conference in Dallas for these achievements.



According to Barbara Taylor, new Managing Director of Philadelphia eWomen Network "Neen's shoes will be hard to fill. She has created a community of successful, driven women who support each other and have embraced her. She moved here from Australia and didn't know anyone, now she knows more people than those of us who have lived here for more than 40 years. She is a true leader, a professional and we salute her today. We will miss her in this role.”



The organization’s members gifted James with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a signed illustration by Bucks County caricaturist Pat Achilles as a small token of their appreciation.



About Neen James

James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

