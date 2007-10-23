Step-by-step Podcast Creation With Podcast Wizard

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2007 -- ExtraLabs Software unveils Podcast Wizard 1.2, a fully-fledged podcast creator offers you an easy way to create and maintain podcasts, now with 30% off the regular price.



ExtraLabs Software today announces the release of Podcast Wizard 1.2. Designed for the Windows OS, this application enables you to create, edit and publish podcasts surprisingly fast and easy. Podcast Wizard is an innovational product. It has never been easier to create, edit and publish podcasts. For your convenience, we split the process of creating a podcast into several steps and designed the program in the form of a New Podcast Wizard You can record voice, music or other sounds, mix audio, edit and process final tracks, create a RSS feed and publish a podcast on a server. Podcast Wizard has a built-in FTP client and completely complies with the RSS 2.0 and iTunes specifications. Besides, you can save a final podcast in the MP3, WAV, WMA and OGG formats. While creating this product, we tried to take into account the opinions of dozens of people from all over the world, both beginners and advanced podcasters. Try Podcast Wizard right now and you will be surprised at how easy it is now to create high-quality and professional podcasts!



Podcast Wizard 1.2 runs under Windows 95/98/Me/2000/NT/XP/2003/Vista and costs $49.95 (USD). Registered customers are entitled to free lifetime updates and premium technical support. Discounts for volume buyers are available. Additional information on Podcast Wizard 1.2, as well as its 30-day evaluation version is available from http://www.extralabs.net.



ABOUT EXTRALABS SOFTWARE

ExtraLabs Software specializes in the development of RSS and podcasting software. The company was founded in 2002 by a team of Russian software engineers. ExtraLabs Software is the author of such products as "Feed Mix", an RSS reader with the editing ability; "Feed Editor", a fully-fledged RSS and podcast editor; "RSS Wizard", an HTML to RSS converter, "RSS Publisher", a free tool for publishing RSS Feeds, and "Image Assistant", a tool for batch-mode image processing. For more information, please visit http://www.extralabs.net.



An evaluation version of Podcast Wizard 1.2 is available for review purposes.