New Website Explains Benefits of Managed Futures

Stateline, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Managed Futures are an asset class that people have been flocking to for the last decade. As the stock market continues to oscillate and daily price moves of hundreds of points become more common, the wealthy are flocking to non-correlated assets. The commodity markets are in one of the biggest bull markets we’ve seen in decades so it makes sense that people are looking to diversify into these areas and a professionally managed futures account is a perfect solution for many people.



Commodity Trading Advisors are registered with the National Futures Association to handle assets for the public. They are required to have audited returns and to file a copy of their disclosure document with the NFA. Periodic reviews and audits insure that the investor can get a true feel for the way a manager trades and what kind of risks they take to make those returns. When reviewing the results of a managed futures account an investor must make sure the program is registered with the NFA and has an audited record.



This new website, www.CTA411.com goes into great detail to explain the risks and rewards associated with this asset class. They have several pages of risk disclosures and include an investor’s bill of rights that explains everything you need to know before you select a program, broker or brokerage firm. The due-diligence necessary to be comfortable in your managed futures allocation decisions is very useful.



There is also a very helpful links page that will direct you to many helpful resources if you’re considering an investment in managed futures. CTA411.com is a very nice resource for finding information on managed futures and commodity trading advisors.



To view the site, please go to http://www.cta411.com

