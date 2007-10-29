Fundraiser for NJROTC in Corpus Christi

Chennai, India and Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Outta Inc, famous for asking consumers if they Need Printer Ink has announced a collaboration with Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) to help support the NJROTC program at Flour Bluff Senior High School.



Danielle Aquilina, owner, stated, "The future of our youth depends on them being able to accomplish the goals they set out to achieve. We believe the local businesses in Corpus Christi and abroad should support programs like NJROTC. This is one way we can secure the future."



The NJROTC gives high school age boys and girls the ability to tie in to a wonderful program that will benefit them for years to come. Future Leaders are being established thanks to organizations like Outta Inc.



For more information you can contact Outta Inc at 361.288.2220 or reach them online at http://www.outtainc.com.

