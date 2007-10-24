Purified Fish Oil Omega-3 Provides Essential Nutrients for Pregnant Women

Chennai, India and Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Omega-3 fats found in fish are required for normal infant development, in particular for the brain, nervous system and vision. These unique fats support a healthy pregnancy and have additional benefits for mom. Plant source omega-3s do not provide the same essential fats. “I’ve been watching the evidence unfold,” says Gretchen Vannice, MS, RD, Manager of Scientific Affairs, NourishLife, LLC, “and women are concerned and confused. The solution lies in how to get enough of these critical nutrients without potential harm to mom or child.” In North America, an estimated 90% of pregnant women do not get the minimum amount of essential fats that they need.



The company has launched a free trial program to provide their “Life” Omega 3 to help address the issue and contribute to improved health for mother and child. “It’s in every woman’s best interest to consume more Omega 3’s before, during and after pregnancy”, stated Mark Nottoli, co-founder of NourishLife “We decided to make our concentrated and purified product available to every pregnant woman.” Their free trial program is available on the company’s website at: http://www.pharmaomega.com/shop/freetrial/pregnancy.aspx



ABOUT NOURISHLIFE:

NourishLife (http://www.NourishLifePPP.com) intends to contribute to a major improvement in health and wellness by addressing nutritional deficiencies. The firm expects its work to help significantly reduce healthcare costs. Founded by nutrition industry veterans, the firm employs expert scientists and nutritionists committed to science and passionate about health.



The PharmaOmega division of NourishLife (http://www.PharmaOmega.com ) is the web's premier source of omega-3 information, research and news. PharmaOmega creates specialty omega 3 nutrition products of the highest concentration, quality and purity.



NourishLife is a privately held company located in the Chicago area.



ABOUT GRETCHEN VANNICE:

Gretchen Vannice, MS, RD is a healthcare practitioner with an extensive career in nutrition education and dietary supplement research. For the past 6 years Ms. Vannice’s work has focused exclusively on evidence and safety regarding Omega-3 fatty acids and human health. She is currently Manager of Scientific Affairs for NourishLife, LLC. Vannice is a Registered Dietitian (American Dietetic Association), with a Master of Science in Nutritional Science.



