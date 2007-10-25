Mantra Infotech, Web Solutions Company Launched Its Online Website

Lower Earley, Reading, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Mantra Infotech based in Reading, Berkshire is a Website Design and Development Company. Mantra announced the launch of their new online venue– mantrainfotech.com (http://www.mantrainfotech.com/) on the web. The website features website design, web application development, search engine optimization, multimedia and creative services.



“Mantra Infotech’s goal is to be a leading web solutions provider by enabling the clients to achieve their online business objectives” said Ms. Anjali Mittal, Director of Manta Infotech Ltd. They explain the meaning of “Mantra” as “the magical words that inspire you or express something you strongly believe in.”



The new website focuses on the services provided by Mantra - professional website design, custom web application development, search engine optimization, multimedia services, ecommerce application development, graphic design. It also incorporates information and tips of interest to the users. It is a great online resource for getting the new trends, ethics and technologies used on the web.



ABOUT MANTRA INFOTECH

Mantra Infotech is a leading website design and development company specializing in professional web design, custom web application development, ecommerce solution, SEO, web site promotion and other web services.

