Your PDA Is Deprived of Vivid Icons? Icon Craft Will Spice Up Your Interface!

Vancouver, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Today we announce the release of Icon Craft 4.15, a new step made by the programmers from Icon Empire. This graphic editor now supports the TGA format, which allows you to create icons and toolbars for your Personal Digital Assistants. Icon Craft is armed with a variety of flexible tools, which are able to turn the faint glimmer of your interface into a festival of colors. Icons processing tools, which are standard for Icon Craft, include color picker, eraser, color replacer, pencil, paintbrush, flood fill, airbrush, line, curved line, arc, text insertion, rectangle, ellipse, etc. Functionality of a good modern icon editor implies that it is certain to support such essential components as layers, channels, image transparency control and the like.



A multitude of special effects are at your disposal. You can rotate, flip, roll, drop shadow, smooth\sharpen, apply hue\saturation, and use brightness. Thus, step-by-step and stroke-by-stroke new graphic images can arise on your screen: new icons, animated icons, cursors and the like. Having launched the program, you come across a navigation menu, where you can select an action you need to perform: create a new icon, create an icon from an image file, open an existing file, find icons in folders, extract icons from your computer and even more. Another important feature in Icon Craft is its ability to download icons right from the Internet.



The benefits of the program go far beyond the bounds of what is mentioned above. Icon Craft supports a multitude of graphic formats, including ICO, CUR, ANI, BMP, JPEG, JPG, PNG, GIF, PSD, PDD, TGA, TIF, TIFF, WMF, EMF, WBMP, XMP, etc. The program ensures that icon management is pure pleasure, which requires no special skills. This is the reason, why working with icon libraries is so easy here. The merits of this icon editor can be comprehensively assessed by everybody, who wants to find, extract, create and edit icons, cursors, manage icon libraries and image lists.



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Icon Craft runs under Windows 9x-NT-2000-XP and costs $49.95. Volume discounts are available. We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. A trial version of Icon Craft that contains a nag screen and allows you to save 7 files only is available as a free download at http://www.iconempire.com/downloads/iconcraft.exe (2.4 Mb)



ABOUT ICON EMPIRE

Founded in 2005, Icon Empire is a software company focused on the development of graphics processing programs for the Windows platforms. Our catalogue contains such highly praised software tools as ICL-Icon Extractor, IconoMaker, Icon Processor and Pixel Editor. For more information, please visit http://www.iconempire.com

