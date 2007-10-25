Event Organizer Deluxe is released

Surrey, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Event Organizer Deluxe version 2.8. Event Organizer Deluxe is for any organization that would like to organize and manage event-related information. It helps to organize and plan: conference, meeting, celebration, party, workshop, seminar, training sessions, business activities, webinars,...



Event Organizer Deluxe includes the following databases: Agenda Planner, Event Manager, and Participant Organizer. The package has a separate module called Designer. With Designer you can modify event management software solution or you can build your own.



Event Organizer Deluxe for Windows costs $75 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of of the software from the Info page: http://www.primasoft.com/deluxeprg/event_software_overview.htm