Barefoot Students Launches New Job Board Targeting College Students

Chennai, India and Kirlkand, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Barefoot Student has just released a new job board specifically for college students. Designed to provide a virtual alternative to the “campus commons” job boards so popular at universities, it will complement Barefoot Student’s existing focus on connecting student entrepreneurs with households looking for college students for hire.



Barefoot Student was created by two college students (now graduated), specifically for college students. Their business concept is reflective of this. As one user said “I have been looking for a way to reach college students directly and in a voice they can relate to. Barefoot Student has given me that voice” The owners say the job board concept was a natural progression of what they had already been doing. “We created a marketing platform that worked for student entrepreneurs who were trying to earn cash while attending school. Now we have created a way for employers to reach these same in-demand students.”



The online job board has a number of niches not found in many job banks including jobs abroad, adventure jobs, and short term gigs. Employers and alumni can also post internships, volunteer, and scholarship opportunities. A feature that large companies will find useful is the “nationwide” category which allows employers the ability to reach more college students with less effort.



The owners of Barefoot Student say that one of their primary goals is to “create a useful job board that allows students a quick and easy way to research entry level jobs, search for hard to find part-time and summer jobs, and explore the world though existing internships and volunteer opportunities.”



Job posters will benefit from Barefoot Student’s emphasis on ease of use. Employers looking to post career and salary information can use rich html design, upload a company logo, and edit or renew their posting as desired. Barefoot Student can be visited at www.barefootstudent.com.

