MannsHomes.com Makes Building and Sharing an Online Photo Album Easy

Chennai, India and Hockley, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- MannsHomes.com “a Manns Home is Your Castle” offers yet another way for you to use your domain name with Online Photo Filer, an affordable, easy-to-use method for sharing photos on the World Wide Web. Whether you're a shutterbug or an Internet amateur, Online Photo Filer is a cinch to use and best of all, your family, friends and colleagues can view your images without the hassle of logging in.



Online Photo Filer is a photo manager that helps users store and present their images on a specialized Web site, at their own domain name. By registering a personalized Web address, you can give your friends and family an easy-to-remember and relevant address to view your favorite photos. Your viewers can order wallet through poster-sized prints directly from the application and have them shipped to their door.



The service supports single photo or bulk upload options, whereby you may add entire directories to your online collection. Once uploaded, you can choose from a variety of editing options, all managed from the comfort of your own domain name. Individual galleries may be password protected, kept private or shared publicly.



The Photo Marketing Association International (pmai.org) estimated that 20.5 million digital cameras were sold in 2005. This drove demands for 7.7 billion digital prints; digital photography is here to stay.



Glenn Durdin President and CEO of MannsHomes says “Discover an easier way to share, print and manage your photos online. Online Photo Filer gives you an online photo album site for sharing photos, as well as easy-to-use editing tools to make sure your photos look their very best.” He goes on to say “You can even order high quality prints directly from your album – and have them delivered right to your door.”



More information about Online Photo Filer is available at MannsHomes.com http://www.mannshomes.com Click on Superstore.



The entire PMAI report on digital photography can be found here: http://www.pmai.org/marketing_research_video/mrr2005.ppt



ABOUT MANNSHOMES.COM

They offer a full array of web based products including web hosting, domain registrations, shopping carts, dynamic blog, secure email, SSL certificates and reseller accounts that enable you to start your own turnkey internet business from only $99.

