LoPresti to host a charity breakfast at the First Saturday event in Vero Beach on November 4th

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- On November 3rd LoPresti SpeedMerchants, Vero Beach aircraft design firm with a world wide reputation, will host Darren Tilman of Power Flow Systems, Inc for its First Saturday event. Darren will present “How and Why Bolt on Horse Power Works.”



Power Flow is a versatile, quality constructed, complete replacement of entire exhaust systems that improve speed and fuel consumption.



Join us for a charity donation pancake breakfast served by the LoPresti Brothers themselves. Proceeds to benefit BuildAPlane.org a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting aviation and aerospace careers by giving young people the opportunity to build real airplanes.



LoPresti is located at 2620 Airport North Drive (hangar on Vero Beach airport). The event will begin at 9:30 in our air-conditioned hangar, with Darren Tillman’s presentation beginning at 10am.



Call for further information. Mimi Erskine 772-562-4757 or http://www.LoPrestiFirstSaturday.com

