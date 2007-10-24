New Company Equates Dollars to Scents

Peoria, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- The Internet’s latest all-natural beauty and personal care products retailer is making dollars out of scents. Right on the heels of the launch of NaturOli™ in September, the new exclusive online supplier reveals their signature scent, Olivander™ as an integral part of the ingredient lineage of their products.



It marks just one more in a long line of product ingredients from the new exclusive online retailer. Olivander™ is, according to company co-founder, Donna Harris, a core component in the makeup of a number of NaturOli™’s product offerings. “It’s the perfect aromatic compliment to our line of natural products…” says Harris, “…we felt it was only right to develop our own signature scent.”



Made of a proprietary blend of lavender, chamomile and citrus essential oils, Olivander™ is a distinctive fragrance as original and as naturally infused as all NaturOli™ products. “We know there is a lot out there for today’s consumer to consider…” says company President and co-founder, Chris Sicurella, “…so we wanted to offer something a little different to the Internet’s natural product shopper. This is a true natural scent – not a synthetic fragrance. And that difference is everything.”



NaturOli™ Beautiful is the online home to wide array of web-exclusive products derived from wholesome, natural ingredients using environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes sporting recyclable and bio-degradable packaging from end to end.



If you'd like more information about this company or our products, please call Chris at 1–877–OLI–TRUE (654-8783) or e-mail Chris at info@naturoli.com

