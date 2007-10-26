Atlanta's Camp Creek Marketplace Sees Explosion in New Homes

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2007 -- Quaintly tucked away on the Southside of Atlanta, South Fulton County is all the buzz, and with the development of the new Camp Creek Marketplace this area is being re-energized in a major way. Camp Creek Marketplace is the Southside’s equivalent to Midtown Atlanta's Atlantic Station boasting over 1.2 million square feet of retail space with major anchor stores including Barnes & Noble, Target, Circuit City, and Marshalls to name a few and a host of over 100 restaurants and stores. Just when this area couldn't get any better, a new hotel is currently under development with a wave of more businesses and retailers to come. More impressive is how the South Fulton area, particularly the Camp Creek community, has experienced an influx of newly built homes bringing with it a mass of new residents to this live, work, play community.



Brand new homes ranging from modestly priced to upscale and luxury homes are easily noticeable throughout the Camp Creek community. Matter of factly, the largest development in South Fulton county is nestled right in the Camp Creek community. The Princeton Lakes Estates subdivision is comprised of five neighborhoods all ranging in different price points from the $160's to the mid $300's. Just a couple of miles up from the Princeton Lakes Estates subdivision reveals mid luxury and luxury homes characterized by all the finer trimmings including multiple levels, basements, huge lots, designer kitchens, and many more luxuries.



Judging by these early trends and other developments being built in the Camp Creek community and throughout the entire South Fulton area, it's a safe bet to say that this area is a prime location for families seeking homes in neighborhoods distant from the hustle and bustle of the city yet accessible to everything the metro area has to offer. Not only would these families benefit by purchasing while the new homes in the area are still affordable, they'll also benefit in knowing that they’re coming in while the South Fulton area is still in its early prime years.



