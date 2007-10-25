John Lackey Adds IDX Broker Technology to His Real Estate Website

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- IDX, Inc. today made public the addition of John Lackey, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent, to its expanding network of professionals in the real estate industry using its principle software application, IDX Broker. The implementation of IDX Broker with Lackey’s existing site gives him advanced utilities designed to increase his potential for lead generation, while providing a valuable service to consumers in Friday Harbor, WA. John Lackey now has the power to effectively connect his customers with thousands of listings from the Northwest MLS (NWMLS).



The Internet Data Exchange, or IDX, is the process used by IDX Broker to extract information from the Northwest MLS, making it available for display and use on the agent’s website. With a variety of additional tools designed to increase productivity, IDX tools promote higher rates of client retention, and generally afford more time to spend developing client relationships. IDX Broker users will find that lead management tools, detailed traffic reports, and advanced customization options enhance their overall services.



Additionally utilities beneficial to consumers such as My Property Manager and Automatic Email Updates encourage and promote new visitors to an agent’s site. These features give clients, consumers, and potential customers reliable advanced search options that are easy to use, aesthetically pleasing, and readily accessible.



ABOUT IDX, INC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

