Wimbeley, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Why do most people make resolutions (to lose weight, stop smoking, find a mate), and then promptly fail at them? Why are there so many self-help programs but so few success stories?



In The Key: The Missing Secret for Attracting Anything You Want, Joe Vitale, bestselling author of The Attractor Factor (Wiley; 2005) and one of the featured self-help gurus featured in the book and movie The Secret, reveals the ultimate secret of attracting the things one really wants out of life.



Vitale shows us that unless a person “gets clear” of the limiting beliefs inside themselves, they will continue to push away the very things they say they want. Inside every person are “counter-intentions” that attract what they don’t want rather than what they do want. In The Key, Vitale reveals ten ways to remedy the situation and end self-sabotage forever. Like all of Joe Vitale’s bestselling books, The Key offers real, practical wisdom for anyone who wants to get more out of life.



Even people who have read The Secret dozens of times often feel stuck in one area. That’s because they have an inner-opposing belief to their stated intention. The Key will help readers get clear, get moving, and attract the good things they want and deserve.



"The Key: The Missing Secret for Attracting Anything You Want"

By Joe Vitale

Wiley and Sons

October 2007

ISBN: 978-0-470-18076-1

Cloth

224 pages

http://www.unlock-the-secret.com

