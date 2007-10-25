V-Lane Traffic Launches New Elite Home Business Offering Technology to Massively Increase Alexa Rankings

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- MC Inc. (MARVCorp Inc.), an incorporated daughter company of GMS Foundation, designed to and geared toward becoming nothing but one of the biggest media advertising platforms existing on the World Wide Web - via their newest addition: MrsVIP / V-Lane Traffic; which can be viewed at CashPaidToView.com. VIP = Virtual Income Portal.



MrsVIP / V-Lane Traffic is a full service media and advertising agency, specializing in the professional analyses and planning of highly successful, customized on line and off line marketing strategies, tailored to its clients individual needs.



“Savvy business owners worldwide, who utilizes online advertising in addition to traditional advertising campaigns are, or should be, well aware of is the fact, that their online marketing success rises and falls depending on the Alexa ranking of their business web site,” states Chad Hershey, independent marketing executive with MrsVIP, “Exposure is the key and that is what V-Lane traffic is all about.”



Mr. Hershey continues, “Members of MrsVIP not only have the opportunity to raise their website’s Alexa rating but also the opportunity become a ‘limited partner’ by making a contribution / provision of funds which will be allocated solely to the growth of MrsVIP. These contributions / provision of funds will be used exclusively to build and expand projects of MrsVIP. Limited partners will earn a rebate on their contribution, which will result in a passive daily income.”



