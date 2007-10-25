Mill Log Equipment Company Hires Outside Sales Representative

Coburg, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Mill Log Equipment Company announced today the hiring of John Feeley as an Outside Sales Representative. John will oversee the sales of parts, service, and transmission components within Eastern Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. He will report to Mill Log Equipment Co. Inc. Director of Sales and Marketing, Don Lindsey.



“John brings a great combination of technical experience and sales skills to our team”, said Lindsey. “As a veteran in the heavy equipment industry, John is looking forward to continuing Mill Log Equipment’s success in the markets and industries we serve”.



Mill Log Equipment Company serves as a distributor of high quality Twin Disc transmissions, pump drives, PTOs, and Clutches within the industrial equipment and marine industries.



ABOUT JOHN FEELEY

John has an extensive background as a diesel mechanic with over 10-years of experience as a mechanic with Pape Equipment Company as well as over 5 highly successful years as an outside sales rep for Pape Equipment company and Peterson Machinery. John raced motocross for many years and now spends much of his time helping his two teenage daughters follow in his footsteps.



ABOUT MILL LOG EQUIPMENT COMPANY

Based in Coburg, Oregon and nationally recognized as the premier distributor of Twin Disc Power Transmission Products in the Western United States and Canada. Mill Log Equipment Co., Inc offers a complete line of Twin Disc marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment to include power-shift transmissions, power take-offs, clutches, torque converters, marine transmissions, controls, and propulsion systems. Mill Log Equipment has full service locations in Coburg, OR, Kent, WA, Vancouver, BC, and Edmonton, AB. John’s contact information is feeley.john@milllog.com, 541-485-2203, http://www.milllog.com.

