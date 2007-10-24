Free Workshop Reveals the 7 Ways to Slash College Costs

Redding, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- An extremely popular free workshop is being held for the parents of college bound high school students during the month of November at various Redding locations.



The workshop will focus on little-known ways of getting money for college, no matter how much income you make, or how good of a student you have. The class will include such topics as how to double or triple your eligibility for free grant money, the secret to sending your child to a private or UC school for less than the cost of a junior college, and the single biggest mistake that 9 out of 10 parents make when planning for college.



The workshop dates are Monday, Nov. 5th, Tues. Nov. 6th at the Community Room at the new Library on Parkview Drive and Tuesday, Nov. 13th. The classes are from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. The workshop is being taught by Justin Jones, Northern California’s expert on paying for college. Seating is free, but limited to the size of the room. To reserve your seat, call 530-223-6046 or email info@thecollegeexpert.com

