Vizioncore's vOptimizer Reduces Microsoft and Vmware Virtual Machine Size by up to 80% for Improved Portability and Performance

Buffalo Grove, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Vizioncore Inc., the market leader in management tools for virtual infrastructure environments, today announced the release of vOptimizer version 4.0, a new enterprise-class version of its virtual machine optimization utility.



vOptimizer reduces a virtual machine's virtual hard drive to its smallest possible size and also optimizes Microsoft® Windows® guest operating systems for increased portability and performance. vOptimizer delivers better virtual machine performance, makes more efficient use of storage and significantly reduces the time spent deploying and managing virtual machine image files.



vOptimizer v4.0 includes two new editions and a number of key new features:



• Desktop Edition enables unlimited optimizations of local VMs with all the associated vOptimizer size and performance gains.

• Network Edition enables unlimited optimizations of VMs located anywhere across the network, LAN or WAN, plus the ability to automate and schedule jobs to optimize entire repositories in batch mode.

• A FreeWare version will be released in late 2007 which will be a cut down Desktop Edition, but will still enable users to fully optimize virtual machines

• Significantly improved optimization processes delivering up to 80% reductions in VM size and 10x increase in optimization speed.

• New management reports with related statistics, with notifications for optimization event activities.

• vOptimizer no longer needs to run inside the VM, so the VM does not need to be running to be optimized.

• vOptimizer is suitable for VMs utilized outside the data center. A Pro version for VMWare ESX will be available in late 2007.



Trond Brande, a Microsoft Regional Director with Objectware stated: "The new enterprise capabilities of vOptimizer are extremely powerful. Using the new scheduler I can now setup overnight jobs to optimize VMs located locally or around the network, and wake up to a repository of freshly optimized virtual machine images. It’s a very innovative tool and a great time saver.”



ABOUT VIZIONCORE INC

Founded in 2002, Vizioncore Inc. is a leading provider of innovative management tools for virtual infrastructure environments. Nearly 5,000 organizations across the world, from SMBs to large-scale enterprises, use Vizioncore’s products to protect, monitor and manage virtual machines. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Vizioncore has a global sales channel with over 700 partners worldwide. Vizioncore is a partly owned subsidiary of Quest Software. Additional information about Vizioncore and its products can be found at http://www.vizioncore.com or can be obtained by contacting sales @ vizioncore.com.