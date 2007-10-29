Website MATCHhotels.com Adds Champions League Stadiums

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Sports travel website MATCHhotels.com extends its European football stadium coverage adding stadiums in Spain, Italy, France and Germany to its hotel reservation service. Football fans now have access to 300 football grounds and 30,000 hotels, apartments, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses near stadiums.



Football teams from the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and French Championnat leagues are among those added. They join English Premiership clubs on the site to make MATCHhotels.com the most comprehensive map based football hotel reservation site on the Internet.



Fans can check match day availability and see accommodation displayed with precise distance information to the football stadium. Accommodation is listed with prices from each of the six travel web sites searched allowing fans to compare prices and book the cheapest rooms online in minutes.



MatchHotels.com Director Ben Jackson commented, "The Rugby World Cup final on October 20th highlighted the difficulty in finding accommodation near major sporting events. Where most sites had sold out of rooms, MATCHhotels.com was showing availability for the match right up until the day before. We are looking forward to meeting the challenge of the next big football final."



Try http://www.MATCHhotels.com for yourself for one of the big upcoming Champions League group games:



Sevilla vs Arsenal at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on 27th November 2007

Roma vs Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, 12th December 2007





