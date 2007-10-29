Revolutionary "Spiritual Bottled Water" Quenches Material and Spiritual Thirst Through Prayers and Purified Water

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Christians, Catholics and water lovers, Spiritual Brands has heard your prayers, and the answer is on the way to your local store and a church near you.



In a year when YouTube is being given a run for its money by GodTube – an Internet video posting site that contends as the up-and-coming and second most popular video site in the world by specializing in Christian content – Spiritual Brands bottled water may be the next big thing. Bottled water is already the number two selling beverage in the USA, and now Spiritual Brands plans to be the number one bottled water distributor, thanks to hundreds of millions of consumers who are also believers.



The company (http://www.SpiritualH2O.com), was born as bottled water with spirituality, positive thinking, prayers, God, and beliefs. You choose which bottle fits your needs and your feelings, read the prayer, drink the water, believe in God – and in yourself – and the sky’s the limit. The delicious Spiritual Water can meet the demands of discerning and health-conscious consumers by offering purified water that also delivers purified thoughts and actions for a totally positive and wholesome lifestyle.



All products feature beautifully rendered artistic labels that depict full-color images of holy person or symbols, with prayers in English and Spanish and/or inspirational words and messages. The Spiritual Water comes in 10 different versions – each with its own uniquely paired message and image. Each time you drink you benefit from the soothing, appropriate prayers, for added uplifting inspiration. Consumers who just heard about the Spiritual Water a couple of weeks ago, have already placed their pre-orders on the web (at www.SpiritualH2O.com), says Mr. Elicko, founder and chief executive of Spiritual Brands, Inc.



He cites the triple good effects of Spiritual Water, explaining how those who drink it feel uplifted and think positive, spiritual thoughts, knowing that God is with them. Second, they stay healthy by drinking more water (8 cups a day is recommended), and last put not least, they support children in need through the Spiritual Foundation (www.TheSpiritualFoundation.org).



“Along with the Spiritual concept,” Mr. Elicko says, “we came up with a way to give back to children in need, by donating ten cents from each bottle that is sold to help children all over the world.”



Wholesalers seeking salvation from ordinary bottled water products in hopes of connecting with their retail customers on a higher lever – and for higher profits – are encouraged to visit the Spiritual Water booth 1409 at the 2007 IFE Food and Beverage show in Miami Florida on Oct 29-31, 2007. The venue will host the brand’s official debut and launch, with plenty of free samples available to make even non-believers into believers

