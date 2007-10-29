Give the Gift of Christmas

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and Schuyler Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Christmas traditionally is supposed to be about faith, family, love, food, gifts, and should be, in general, a fun time. Think back to your first memory of Christmas. Most likely, it probably includes a memory of a decorated and brightly lit tree. A smile can always be seen on even the most selfish and bitter person when viewing a well designed Christmas tree.



This book is written for and dedicated to all the children worldwide who have never had the pleasure or opportunity to enjoy a Christmas celebration.



With the publication of The Christmas Tree, the Author, James Hewitt, RN is donating the money earned from every book sold, to reputable organizations that help needy children. These organizations are Make A Wish, Ronald McDonald House, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. He is also donating an equal part to Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Auxiliary, which sponsors needy families each year during the Holiday Season.



This book is available for purchase online through all retail book stores. It is also available online thru the publisher www.lulu.com.



http://stores.lulu.com/jamesphewitt





