Remote Asset Tracker goes v.1.5.40!

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Remote Asset Tracker is a network inventory and PC auditing software designed specifically for medium and large companies. It'll enable admins to take full control of all network assets with hardware and software tracking, device audit, IT asset management, and software license management. There is no overly complex approach to IT asset management that may embarrass beginners, yet the program doesn't look too simplistic to power users. Conveniently, PC auditing is performed without installing any client side software on remote machines.



Remote Asset Tracker has been designed in tight collaboration with IT departments of companies, whose practical experience of PC auditing and asset tracking is reflected not only in the carefully chosen features but also in the friendly interface that makes asset tracking a fun to enjoy!



With Remote Asset Tracker, users will be able to continually track the configuration, location, and use of the many thousands of assets in active use across multiple locations and platforms. It will help to establish and maintain an up-to-date overview of the software installations across the network, which will result in streamlined IT budget and excellent productivity. Use Remote Asset Tracker today and tomorrow you'll no longer spend hours documenting hardware, software, key codes, and other information.



The asset information is kept in the centralized database and used to generate reports with specific information on any topic you're interested. To do this, there is a report builder that will generate reports in a few mouse clicks. For example, you can create a report with the information about a network adapter, IP-addresses, MAC-addresses, DHCP, DNS and WINS settings for any number of computers.