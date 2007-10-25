Now on the Internet: Sports Radio WRBZ 850 The Buzz & WDNC 620 The Bull

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- The Triangle area’s top radio stations, Sports Radio WRBZ 850 The Buzz and WDNC 620 The Bull today announced they their local programming is now streaming on the Internet at www.850thebuzz.com. This means that sports radio fans nationwide can access local sports news via the World Wide Web.



“Our listeners are Internet savvy so providing them with access to local programming on the Web was an easy decision. They can catch up on missed programming by tuning in to past shows posted online, and streaming access makes it easier for them to tune in no matter where they are,” stated WRBZ/WDNC General Manager Brian Maloney. “Furthermore, the new streaming feature will allow WRBZ and WDNC to extend its listener base, further establishing us as the market leader among sports radio stations in the area.”



The stations’ top weekday shows that are now streaming include “The Adam Gold Show” on WRBZ from 6 AM to 10 PM; “The Sports Pig” show with Morgan Patrick on WDNC from 10 AM to 1 PM; “The David Glenn Show” from 3 PM to 6 PM; and “The Chris Clark Show” from 6 PM to 7 PM.



The stations will also stream weekend programming, including Dave Droschak, on Saturdays 9 AM to 12 PM; Amnon Nissan’s “Computers 2k7,” Sunday’s from 8 AM to 10 AM; as well as “Sports Sunday” with Gordon Miller from 10 AM to 12 PM.



When not streaming live, WRBZ and WDNC will offer “replays” of shows from earlier in the day.



For more information or listen, please visit www.850thebuzz.com.



About WRBZ/WDNC:

About 850 The Buzz/620 The Bull:



McClatchey Broadcasting is privately owned and operates Sports Talk stations WRBZ - “850 The Buzz”, and WDNC “620 The Bull”. The McClatchey stations offer the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage, and nationally syndicated sports talk programming. Some of the local show McClatchey Broadcasting produces include: “The Adam Gold Show,” “The Sports Pig – with Morgan Patrick,” “The Dave Glenn Show” and “The Show” with Chris Clark. The McClatchey stations are also home to some of the nation’s top syndicated shows such as Jim Rome, Mike & Mike, Colin Cowerd and others. WRBZ/WDNC are ESPN and Fox Sports Radio affiliates.. The company maintains sports affiliations and relationships with Duke, UNC, NCSU, ESU, ASU, the Carolina Panthers, the Durham Bulls, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Charlotte Bobcats.

