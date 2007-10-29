Virgin Wines Gives Away Free Cases Of Wine if England Wins The Rugby World Cup.

Norwich, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2007 -- Today Virgin Wines is offering their customers a free case wine, worth nearly £80. But only if England winss the 2007 Rugby World Cup.



If England succeeds in beating South Africa at the Stade de France on Saturday, customers who bought the Virgin Wines "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" case, priced at £78.88, will receive a second case, completely free.



"This is a great treat for English rugby fans," says Rowan Gormley, Founder and CEO of Virgin Wines. "If England pulls through, what better way to celebrate with our customers than to send anyone who bought our “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” case another one completely free?"



More Information - http://www.virginwines.com/rugby7