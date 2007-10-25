TeachMeIT Releases Online Courses on Microsoft Access 2007

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- TeachMeIT, a leading global provider of online IT courses and desktop applications, has released a three-course curriculum on Microsoft Access 2007. TeachMeIT’s Microsoft Office 2007 curriculum is designed for application developers and end users who desire to gain the necessary skills to create and manage databases by using Microsoft Office Access 2007. This course will also help them understand the advantages that a relational database program can bring to their business processes.



Microsoft Office Access 2007, a desktop application, enables you to quickly track and report information with ease, using an improved interface and interactive design capabilities without the need of having an in-depth knowledge of databases. According to Sriraj Mallick, VP – Sales, InfoPro Learning, “TeachMeIT Access2007 curriculum will help acquaint the users with the new features and also add to their understanding of creating, and modifying databases. The curriculum will enable users to grasp the understanding with ease and comfort.



TeachMeIT Project 2007 Courses

The first course, titled Getting started with Microsoft Office Access 2007 explains database concepts and covers features of Access 2007. It also provides an overview of the interface elements of Access 2007.



The second course, titled Working with Microsoft Office Access 2007 covers the procedure to manage tables and reports. It also covers procedure for creating different types of queries, and securing and validating data in a database.



The Advanced Features of Microsoft Office Access 2007 is the third course in the curriculum and covers the procedure to customize forms and reports. It also covers the procedure to create macros and charts, and share data across applications.



Online certification to validate learning: To reinforce learning, all courses have a quiz at the end of each chapter, leading to the mastery module - a comprehensive and final assessment. Users are awarded with TeachMeIT Certificates after final assessment to validate their learning experience.



About TeachMeIT.com

TeachMeIT.com (http://www.teachmeit.com) is a leading US-based online IT course provider. It offers over 280 skill-building courses in several technologies, ranging from desktop application essentials and the basics of graphics software, to topics such as website development, database administration, and object-oriented programming.



TeachMeIT is a division of New Jersey based Infopro Learning. Infopro has been successfully developing and delivering high-value-for-money online courseware and learning management solutions for many of the world's best-known companies like Motorola, Fidelity Investments, ACT, The Boston Group, Seagate, Tiffany & Co., AGFA, EBIX, Experian, Gartner, Oracle, Novartis, Sybase, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

